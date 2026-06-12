Winning Points Advisors LLC Takes Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,957 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. McDonald's comprises approximately 1.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in McDonald's by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in McDonald's by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $312,877,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Stock Up 0.9%

MCD stock opened at $285.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.90. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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