Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,688 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,928 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 5.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,217.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $987.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $989.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat-and-raise — Lilly reported a heavy upside quarter (revenue and EPS well above estimates) and raised FY guidance, a core catalyst for investor confidence and the April rally. Read More.

Q1 beat-and-raise — Lilly reported a heavy upside quarter (revenue and EPS well above estimates) and raised FY guidance, a core catalyst for investor confidence and the April rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major manufacturing commitment — Lilly announced an additional $4.5B in Indiana capital investment, bringing total state commitments since 2020 to over $21B; this expands API and genetic‑medicine capacity to support GLP‑1 and future launches. Read More.

Major manufacturing commitment — Lilly announced an additional $4.5B in Indiana capital investment, bringing total state commitments since 2020 to over $21B; this expands API and genetic‑medicine capacity to support GLP‑1 and future launches. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oral GLP‑1 (Foundayo) early traction — Foundayo is seeing strong early uptake, expanding prescriber breadth and payer access, which supports sustained revenue growth beyond injectable GLP‑1s. Read More.

Oral GLP‑1 (Foundayo) early traction — Foundayo is seeing strong early uptake, expanding prescriber breadth and payer access, which supports sustained revenue growth beyond injectable GLP‑1s. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Durable immunology data — Omvoh (mirikizumab) shows multi‑year disease clearance in ulcerative colitis, reinforcing long‑term commercial potential in immunology. Read More.

Durable immunology data — Omvoh (mirikizumab) shows multi‑year disease clearance in ulcerative colitis, reinforcing long‑term commercial potential in immunology. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Guggenheim reiterated a Buy and set a ~20% price target upside, signaling continued dealer/analyst conviction. Read More.

Analyst support — Guggenheim reiterated a Buy and set a ~20% price target upside, signaling continued dealer/analyst conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Planned bond issuance chatter — Market reports mention Lilly exploring an ~$8B bond sale to fund M&A/expansion; that raises financing activity but details & uses remain unclear. Read More.

Planned bond issuance chatter — Market reports mention Lilly exploring an ~$8B bond sale to fund M&A/expansion; that raises financing activity but details & uses remain unclear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: International market importance — WSJ notes that global demand (outside the U.S.) is a fast‑growing, underappreciated driver for weight‑loss drugs for both Lilly and peers, implying upside beyond U.S. dynamics. Read More.

International market importance — WSJ notes that global demand (outside the U.S.) is a fast‑growing, underappreciated driver for weight‑loss drugs for both Lilly and peers, implying upside beyond U.S. dynamics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk — Novo’s recent pill launch and guidance raise suggest faster uptake and pricing pressure in the oral GLP‑1 market, a direct headwind to Lilly’s market share and margins. Read More.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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