Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Chubb Limited $CB

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,809 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. Chubb accounts for about 1.6% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,689,855,000 after buying an additional 2,916,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after buying an additional 68,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,665,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,987 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,895,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,475,000 after acquiring an additional 427,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $362.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $349.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $323.88 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $324.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.96.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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