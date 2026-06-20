Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,066 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $69,343,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,581.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $4,746,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $257.46 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $263.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $279.70. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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