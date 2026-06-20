Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,261 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $145.07 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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