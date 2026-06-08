WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 79,750 Bruker Corporation $BRKR

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,750 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Bruker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,416 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

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Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Bruker in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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