WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.26% of World Kinect at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Kinect alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $576,727.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,124.61. This represents a 33.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael John Kroll sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,647. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,928 shares of company stock worth $2,169,984 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on World Kinect

World Kinect Stock Up 0.0%

World Kinect stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. World Kinect Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is currently -7.84%.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider World Kinect, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and World Kinect wasn't on the list.

While World Kinect currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here