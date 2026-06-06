WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 138,856 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 138,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $12,239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Merit Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,913,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,537,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,674,000 after buying an additional 110,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 917,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $76,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 863,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $71,910,000 after purchasing an additional 124,396 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,921.49. This trade represents a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.62 per share, with a total value of $125,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $381.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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