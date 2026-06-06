WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 995.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,612 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,358.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 484,450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $462,485,000 after purchasing an additional 193,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,688 shares of the construction company's stock worth $126,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $1,067.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $885.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $852.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $682.08 and a 12 month high of $1,091.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. United Rentals's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,732.62. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,013.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on URI

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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