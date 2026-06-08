WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,078. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $295.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $339.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $260.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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