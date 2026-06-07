WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $5.24 Million Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 260,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Simply Good Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 125.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company's stock.

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Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.1%

SMPL opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Simply Good Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.The firm had revenue of $326.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $991,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 172,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,661.06. This trade represents a 86.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,316,332.54. This represents a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMPL

About Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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