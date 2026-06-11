WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $610,000 Investment in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,158.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 161,494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.12 and a beta of 1.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $159.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.FormFactor's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $674,025. This represents a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $115,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,692,168.32. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,663 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on FormFactor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

Read Our Latest Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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