WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,200 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 341.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 223,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,907 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 441.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $6,111,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.22. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $137.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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