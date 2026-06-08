WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.19% of WisdomTree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,849 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,126 shares of the company's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.80 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on WisdomTree in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.15.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. WisdomTree's revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,552.55. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,431.94. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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