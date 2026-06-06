WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 70,077 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 533.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,208 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,077 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,506 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares in the company, valued at $151,526,466.43. This represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, February 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.88.

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Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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