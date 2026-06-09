WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 270,280 Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 270,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Under Armour as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,296,543 shares of the company's stock worth $31,420,000 after buying an additional 3,351,976 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,374,367 shares of the company's stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,493,327 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,237,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,624,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 739,521 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,178,344 shares of company stock worth $5,865,147. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAA

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

Further Reading

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