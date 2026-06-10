WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Salesforce were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.17 and a 200 day moving average of $207.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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