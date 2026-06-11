WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 203,015 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,418 shares of the company's stock after selling 203,015 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Kenvue were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,528,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company's stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,892 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,873,705 shares of the company's stock worth $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is 97.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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