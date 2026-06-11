WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 21,054 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of ARWR opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 226,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,021,850. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,662 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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