Wiregrass Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,129 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Wiregrass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.2% of Wiregrass Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 355.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,145 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342,543 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $63,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,712,868 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $693,081,000 after purchasing an additional 358,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 30,675 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup raised Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Salesforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.51.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $274.00. The company has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $170.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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