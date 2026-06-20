WMS Group LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

WMS Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,774 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.0% of WMS Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $704.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $690.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.38 and a 1 year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

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Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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