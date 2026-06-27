WMS Group LLC Sells 5,683 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

WMS Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.6% of WMS Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WMS Group LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $432.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $221.18 and a 1-year high of $476.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,496 shares of company stock worth $327,927. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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