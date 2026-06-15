Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Sells 91,093 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,439 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 91,093 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises approximately 2.3% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of MasTec worth $20,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $573,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,896 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $217,529,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $184,557,000 after purchasing an additional 324,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,886 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 304,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Truist Financial raised their target price on MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $459.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,764 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE MTZ opened at $362.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.77 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.78. The business's fifty day moving average is $378.24 and its 200 day moving average is $298.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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