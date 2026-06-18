Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,079 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 171,509 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.86% of Wolverine World Wide worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWW. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,431,000. Alua Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,231,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,687,000. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 3,524,326 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $63,967,000 after purchasing an additional 822,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 970,763 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 814,457 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,727.76. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of WWW opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company's fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Wolverine World Wide's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report).

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