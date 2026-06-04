Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,111 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 88,087 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,742 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,100 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wolverine World Wide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,202 shares in the company, valued at $860,727.76. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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