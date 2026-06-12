Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,450 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,912 shares during the period. BJ's Wholesale Club makes up 2.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.45% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $52,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company's stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company's stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BJ opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.23. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $115.43.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.27.

View Our Latest Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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