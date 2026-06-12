Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $100.19 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,648 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 4.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $100,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,903.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,529.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,365.81. The stock has a market cap of $747.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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