Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,202 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 229,625 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Woodside Energy Group worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,660 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.8%

WDS stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group NYSE: WDS is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company's activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside's operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Woodside Energy Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Woodside Energy Group wasn't on the list.

While Woodside Energy Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here