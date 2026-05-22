Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Acquired by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 218.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,631 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises 1.1% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in Woodward were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $603,663,000 after purchasing an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,403,551 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,578 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $228,849,000 after acquiring an additional 497,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 887,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $224,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 771,497 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $194,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Woodward

Here are the key news stories impacting Woodward this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Woodward, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly periods through FY2028, signaling improved profit expectations and a stronger long-term earnings outlook for the aerospace and industrial supplier.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Woodward, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly periods through FY2028, signaling improved profit expectations and a stronger long-term earnings outlook for the aerospace and industrial supplier. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s FY2028 EPS estimate was increased to $11.55 from $10.95, reinforcing the view that Woodward can continue growing earnings at a healthy pace.

The firm’s FY2028 EPS estimate was increased to $11.55 from $10.95, reinforcing the view that Woodward can continue growing earnings at a healthy pace. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher forecasts, Zacks Research kept its rating at “Hold,” which suggests the analyst upgrade in estimates was not accompanied by a more bullish stock recommendation.

Despite the higher forecasts, Zacks Research kept its rating at “Hold,” which suggests the analyst upgrade in estimates was not accompanied by a more bullish stock recommendation. Negative Sentiment: EVP Karrie Bem sold 185 shares in a recent insider transaction, adding a small overhang to sentiment as investors often watch executive selling for signs of reduced confidence. SEC filing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total transaction of $711,084.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,625.15. This represents a 37.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total transaction of $65,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,055.84. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,219 shares of company stock valued at $7,675,530. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Woodward Stock Down 0.2%

WWD stock opened at $355.76 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $370.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.03 and a 12 month high of $407.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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