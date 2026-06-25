Woodward, Inc. $WWD Stock Position Lessened by FACT Capital LP

FACT Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,685 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Woodward makes up about 9.0% of FACT Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FACT Capital LP owned 0.06% of Woodward worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,870 shares of the technology company's stock worth $451,093,000 after purchasing an additional 106,390 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 169,174 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,145,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $65,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,040. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. This represents a 76.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,629 shares of company stock worth $5,570,005. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. UBS Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "positive" rating and a $423.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Woodward Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WWD opened at $431.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.79. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.31 and a 1-year high of $445.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.Woodward's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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