Woodward, Inc. $WWD Stock Position Trimmed by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,250 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises 3.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Woodward worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company's stock worth $603,663,000 after buying an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,403,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $354,691,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,578 shares of the technology company's stock worth $228,849,000 after buying an additional 497,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Woodward by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 887,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $224,391,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 771,497 shares of the technology company's stock worth $194,965,000 after buying an additional 59,693 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $361.25 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $369.23 and its 200-day moving average is $342.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.10 and a 12-month high of $407.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward's payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 280 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $104,344.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,601,320.02. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total transaction of $711,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,625.15. This represents a 37.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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