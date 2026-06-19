Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 840.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,049 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 683,741 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Workday worth $164,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Workday alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,371,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,770,707 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,098,552,000 after buying an additional 96,139 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,406,463,000 after buying an additional 1,882,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,091,926 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,089,970,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,017,905 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,077,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,821 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Euna Solutions said its Euna Payments received Workday certification and was added to the Workday Marketplace, which supports Workday’s partner ecosystem and underscores continued demand for integrations around its platform. Article Title

Euna Solutions said its Euna Payments received Workday certification and was added to the Workday Marketplace, which supports Workday’s partner ecosystem and underscores continued demand for integrations around its platform. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Workday as a strong value stock, reflecting still-cautious but constructive analyst sentiment after the recent pullback. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Workday as a strong value stock, reflecting still-cautious but constructive analyst sentiment after the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison article on Q1 results for finance and HR software peers put Workday in context with other software names, but it did not report a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

A comparison article on Q1 results for finance and HR software peers put Workday in context with other software names, but it did not report a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on AI-driven SaaS pricing changes highlighted broader industry pressure toward usage-based pricing, a theme that could affect Workday over time but is not a direct update on the company. Article Title

Coverage on AI-driven SaaS pricing changes highlighted broader industry pressure toward usage-based pricing, a theme that could affect Workday over time but is not a direct update on the company. Negative Sentiment: Dayos launched Athena as an AI-driven replacement for Oracle and Workday AMS contracts, adding a potential competitive threat in support and managed-services spending. Article Title

Dayos launched Athena as an AI-driven replacement for Oracle and Workday AMS contracts, adding a potential competitive threat in support and managed-services spending. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted Workday’s underperformance versus the broader technology sector over the past year, reinforcing concerns that valuation and momentum remain weaker than peers. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,201,216.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,193,850.86. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $695,319.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,406,225.74. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,814 shares of company stock worth $102,272,866. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Workday to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Workday from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of WDAY opened at $116.93 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.36 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Workday, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Workday wasn't on the list.

While Workday currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here