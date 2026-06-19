Workday, Inc. $WDAY Stake Cut by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,844,337 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,202,915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Workday worth $610,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 32.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $13,815,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,500,897.48. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,201,216.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,193,850.86. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 774,814 shares of company stock worth $102,272,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $116.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.84. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.36 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Workday's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Workday to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $185.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Euna Solutions said its Euna Payments received Workday certification and was added to the Workday Marketplace, which supports Workday’s partner ecosystem and underscores continued demand for integrations around its platform. Article Title

Euna Solutions said its Euna Payments received Workday certification and was added to the Workday Marketplace, which supports Workday’s partner ecosystem and underscores continued demand for integrations around its platform. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Workday as a strong value stock, reflecting still-cautious but constructive analyst sentiment after the recent pullback. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Workday as a strong value stock, reflecting still-cautious but constructive analyst sentiment after the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison article on Q1 results for finance and HR software peers put Workday in context with other software names, but it did not report a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

A comparison article on Q1 results for finance and HR software peers put Workday in context with other software names, but it did not report a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on AI-driven SaaS pricing changes highlighted broader industry pressure toward usage-based pricing, a theme that could affect Workday over time but is not a direct update on the company. Article Title

Coverage on AI-driven SaaS pricing changes highlighted broader industry pressure toward usage-based pricing, a theme that could affect Workday over time but is not a direct update on the company. Negative Sentiment: Dayos launched Athena as an AI-driven replacement for Oracle and Workday AMS contracts, adding a potential competitive threat in support and managed-services spending. Article Title

Dayos launched Athena as an AI-driven replacement for Oracle and Workday AMS contracts, adding a potential competitive threat in support and managed-services spending. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted Workday’s underperformance versus the broader technology sector over the past year, reinforcing concerns that valuation and momentum remain weaker than peers. Article Title

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

See Also

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