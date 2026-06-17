Workday, Inc. $WDAY Stake Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,064 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 53,869 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.32% of Workday worth $178,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 32.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore downgraded Workday from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $206.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson set a $135.00 price objective on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $695,319.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 165,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,406,225.74. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,201,216.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at $21,193,850.86. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,814 shares of company stock valued at $102,272,866. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.36 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Workday's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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