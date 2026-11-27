First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,941 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 311,534 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of Workiva worth $54,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,375 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $85.00 price target on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WK

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $69.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.46. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $93.71.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 151.74% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $262.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based software for financial reporting, regulatory compliance, sustainability reporting, and governance, risk, and compliance activities. Its platform helps organizations connect data across business systems, manage reporting workflows, and prepare information for internal and external stakeholders. The company's offerings support processes such as preparing regulatory filings, financial statements, sustainability disclosures, and audit and risk documentation. Workiva serves organizations across a range of industries and operates internationally.

See Also

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