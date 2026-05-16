World Investment Advisors Acquires 6,846 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 144.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,578 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,082 shares of company stock valued at $22,924,929. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 4.4%

NYSE HWM opened at $260.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $280.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here