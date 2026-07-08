World Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $472.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $363.76 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $571.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.22. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.Roper Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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