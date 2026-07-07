World Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,618 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.53. 1,799,409 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,414,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's fifty day moving average price is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.37. The company has a market cap of $646.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $268.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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