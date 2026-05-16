World Investment Advisors Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,947,987 shares of the company's stock worth $6,633,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,467,993 shares of the company's stock worth $676,931,000 after purchasing an additional 978,943 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,077,549 shares of the company's stock worth $645,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,796 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,918,979 shares of the company's stock worth $625,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,423,764 shares of the company's stock worth $517,167,000 after purchasing an additional 314,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Colgate-Palmolive

Here are the key news stories impacting Colgate-Palmolive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary says Colgate’s innovation strategy is helping drive market share gains, supported by premium product launches, pricing, and science-based offerings across oral care and pet nutrition. Why Colgate's Innovation Strategy Is Fueling Market Share Gains

Recent commentary says Colgate’s innovation strategy is helping drive market share gains, supported by premium product launches, pricing, and science-based offerings across oral care and pet nutrition. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reportedly raised its price target on Colgate-Palmolive to $100 from $95 while keeping an Overweight rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside in the shares. Colgate-Palmolive (CL): The Best Stock to Buy in Falling Markets According to Wall Street Analysts

Morgan Stanley reportedly raised its price target on Colgate-Palmolive to $100 from $95 while keeping an Overweight rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research modestly lowered its FY2028 EPS estimate to $4.39 from $4.44, a small trim that does not materially change the long-term outlook.

Zacks Research modestly lowered its FY2028 EPS estimate to $4.39 from $4.44, a small trim that does not materially change the long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The firm also made minor downward adjustments to FY2027, Q1 2028, Q4 2027, Q2 2027, Q1 2027, Q4 2026, Q3 2026, and Q2 2026 earnings estimates, which mainly reinforces a slightly softer earnings trajectory.

The firm also made minor downward adjustments to FY2027, Q1 2028, Q4 2027, Q2 2027, Q1 2027, Q4 2026, Q3 2026, and Q2 2026 earnings estimates, which mainly reinforces a slightly softer earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Zacks Research estimate cuts for upcoming quarters and fiscal years point to lower near-term earnings expectations, which can pressure the stock if investors were hoping for stronger growth.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7%

CL stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock's 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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