World Investment Advisors Purchases 22,227 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,574 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Oracle were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average of $173.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here