World Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,065 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.25. The firm has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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