World Investment Advisors Sells 24,753 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,190 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 24,753 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,498,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,420,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,361,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,277,404,000 after acquiring an additional 762,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,773,378 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,483,366,000 after purchasing an additional 236,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,771,343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,021,475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,657,207 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 648,140 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE PEG opened at $81.55 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,284 shares of company stock worth $746,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.50 to $84.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.32.

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About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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