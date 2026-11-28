Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 369,827 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $446,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.9% during the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harborfront Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Align Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 67.2% in the third quarter. Align Financial LLC now owns 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $311.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50 day moving average is $339.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.38. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Broadcom to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $525.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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