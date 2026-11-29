Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $33,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 712,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $338,188,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,441,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,235 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,034 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $63,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, CFO Matthew White sold 86,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.21, for a total transaction of $45,258,227.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,733 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,546.93. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.91, for a total value of $4,851,808.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,487,629.58. This represents a 29.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $574.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Linde from $542.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $580.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $577.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $555.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $530.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $548.20. The company has a market cap of $243.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It produces and distributes gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, helium and carbon dioxide, along with related equipment and services. Its products support industries including healthcare, manufacturing, chemicals, food and beverages, electronics and energy. The company also designs and builds industrial gas plants and provides engineering services, including technologies for gas processing and hydrogen production. Linde serves customers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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