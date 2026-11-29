Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,140 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $29,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 145.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,265 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 121,069 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $27,794,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $198.21 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.32 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $224.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $2.63. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

These are some of the CRM stories that stood out recently:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $239.33 per share, with a total value of $999,442.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,958.84. The trade was a 28.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,936.57. This trade represents a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

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