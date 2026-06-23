Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 194.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises 0.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,872,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,125.62 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $479.04 and a one year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,025.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $853.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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