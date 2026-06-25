Worth Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $375.53 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.64 and a 200 day moving average of $413.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. President Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $405.06.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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