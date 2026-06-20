Worthington Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $387.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.75 and a 52-week high of $416.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total value of $3,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,507,694. This represents a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 51,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $19,198,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 303,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $112,304,250. This trade represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,557 shares of company stock worth $67,205,642. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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