Worthington Financial Partners LLC Invests $15.45 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $15,449,000. Micron Technology accounts for 13.7% of Worthington Financial Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Bayban purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $913.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,149.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $748.09 and its 200 day moving average is $493.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

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