Worthington Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.62 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,656 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. EMCOR Group accounts for 1.4% of Worthington Financial Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company's stock worth $342,894,000 after purchasing an additional 453,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327,606 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $156,714,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $837.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.16 and a 12-month high of $951.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $852.96 and its 200 day moving average is $755.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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